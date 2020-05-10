Mild tonight, more sunshine tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Mother’s Day, Gulf Coast!

Tonight we will see mostly clear skies, and mild temperatures temperatures in the 50’s for most spots. Inland communities will see the lower 50’s where the coastline will stick in the mid 50’s to near 60 degrees. The N wind will stick around at 5 mph overnight.

The sunshine sticks around for tomorrow with highs in the mid-70’s inland to near 80 degrees at the beaches. The north wind will keep us dry and our humidity down tomorrow at 5 mph.

We will see a slight warming trend next week with highs reaching the mid-80’s. The sunshine will stick around until the second half of your work week when showers are possible. A more summer-like set up will develop Thursday through your weekend. An isolated thunderstorm along with showers will be possible during this time, but we likely will not get enough rain to help our drought situation too much.