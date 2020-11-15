Mild tonight, cold front ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Lows tonight will be pretty mild with temperatures in the lower 60’s in our inland communities and mid-to-upper 60’s at the coast. We will see partly cloudy skies with a southeast wind at around 5-10 mph. Clouds will increase overnight as a cold front approaches from the west.

Your Sunday will start off a partly cloudy as a cold front passes our area….isolated spots may see a shower or two. We will clear out in the afternoon with highs in the mid-70’s inland and upper 70’s at the beaches. Most will see the warmest temperatures around midday, but will cool down as the cold front moves through. The winds will start off southwest but switch to north in the afternoon after the front passes. Lows tomorrow night will be in the 40’s.

There is a Small Craft Advisory in place starting at 6 PM on Sunday evening with increasing winds over the Gulf of Mexico. There is a low risk for rip currents at the beaches through the foreseeable future.

Your work week looks LOVELY with highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s and lows in the 40’s. We are tracking Iota and Theta in the tropics, but neither are threats to the United States at this time.