Mild today with freezing temperatures on the way

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast and happy Veterans Day. To all those that have served and continue to do so, thank you.

Changes are on the way, but for today, it will be mild and nice. However, as you head out the door take the umbrella as there will be a 20% chance for a shower early on.

It’s a cool start to the day as well so maybe an extra layer will be needed. You won’t need it all day as highs will be headed for the lower and middle 70s.

The changes mentioned earlier arrive tonight. That’s thanks to the strongest cold so far of the season.

Before it arrives, it will help increase rain chances this evening into the overnight. The best chance for rain will come during the overnight and during the early morning hours.

Our high temperature likely occurs before daybreak tomorrow and temperatures will just be getting cold during the day. At midnight most will either be in the 60s or 70s, but by 7 am most will be in the 40s at the coast and 30s farther inland!

It will be cold tomorrow. Temperatures may only rebound to the lower 40s and wind chills will remain in the 30s.

There is a FREEZE WATCH for tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will head for the lower 20s farther inland and at the coast temperatures will be near 30.

Make sure you remember the 5 p’s of cold weather safety. Keep people warm by dressing in layers and hats, bring in pets, if it’s too cold for you, then it’s too cold for them, bring in any sensitive plants, if it’s a hard freeze, remember the pipes, and as always, practice proper fire safety. Make sure any item is about 3 feet away from a space heater.

By Wednesday afternoon temperatures will begin to moderate and the winds will die down. We are still looking at highs only in the lower to middle 50s. At least there will be sunshine.

For the rest of the week we stay cool with below average temperatures, but each day should be a little warmer than the last.

The tropics are quiet and are expected to remain that way.