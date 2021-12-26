Mild to start, warm to finish

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Sunday, Gulf Coast!

Most are starting off quiet in the 60’s for most with some seeing some patchy fog as well. Our neighborhood is not under a Dense Fog Advisory, but it is just outside of our area. Our radar is quiet and will stay that way for a couple of days before rain returns midweek. Highs today will reach the mid-to-upper 70’s with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Lows tonight will drop to near 60 degrees yet again. Partly cloudy skies are expected with patchy fog possible yet again overnight and before sunrise Monday.

Starting on Tuesday, a cold front will approach our neighborhood bringing in more moisture. This starts an unsettled pattern with rain chances between 20 and 40 percent each day through the rest of the week. The front looks to stall late in the week, keeping the rain chances around but also keeping us warm through the week in the mid-to-upper 70’s. We are also watching Wednesday for the potential for some strong storms.