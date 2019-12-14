Mild Sunday and Stormy Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening Gulf Coast, hopefully, your weekend is off to a good start.

If you’re venturing out early on you won’t find many issues. However, later on brings pockets of dense fog. Remember, when the fog makes you say Woah, take it slow. Otherwise, it’s going to be a cool night with lows in the lower 50s. Upper 40s farther inland and mid-50s close to the coast.

Any fog is gone by mid to late morning tomorrow. Our sky will have a mix of sun and clouds, but likely more clouds than sunshine. We stay dry though. Expect mild temperatures with highs anywhere from the mid-60s to the lower 70s.

Changes arrive on Monday. A cold front will be moving in. This front will bring us showers and thunderstorms, especially Monday night. Before it arrives, it’s isolated showers during the day with highs in the mid-70s.

We’ll get a few thunderstorms with this front. Some of those storms may be strong and at this point, some severe weather is possible. The northwestern half of the area is included in a slight risk for severe weather. That’s level 2 of 5 meaning we could see isolated severe storms. The rest of the area is in a marginal risk. Level 1 of 5 meaning while severe weather isn’t likely, it’s possible.

Storms will be capable of damaging winds and a brief spin-up can’t be ruled out. Make sure you are aware of the weather as we start the work-week. We’ll continue to keep a close eye on the forecast.

On Tuesday the trend is clearing and turning COLD. Temperatures may fall throughout Tuesday and they’ll eventually bottom out close to freezing on Wednesday morning. We may not even make it to 50 on Wednesday afternoon. At least there will be sunshine.

By Thursday we’re expecting a light freeze with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s, but it’s still a way away so this may change. Past Thursday morning, temperatures will moderate but will stay below seasonable averages into the weekend. Rain looks to return Friday into Saturday.