Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We start out mild this morning in the mid-to-upper 50’s for most. The radar is dry for some, but some of our northern communities are seeing a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two.

Throughout the day, our northern counties (mainly Greene, Washington, Clarke, Monroe and Conecuh counties) will see a few showers and maybe a couple rumbles of thunder through the early afternoon. Highs today will be well above average in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. If you do not see rain, you will likely see partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight will stay mostly rain free with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop to the upper 50’s and lower 60’s for a mild night.

We do have rain chances each day this week, but they are relatively low chances between 20 and 40 percent. So not everyone will see rain every day, but the chance is there. We will also see a warming trend with highs in the upper 70’s by mid-week.