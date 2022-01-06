Mild start, some showers as cold front treks through

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

We start off mild in the 50’s for most with a southerly breeze, and a few coastal showers ahead of our next front that is set to move through this afternoon.

Through the morning we will see a handful of showers mainly near the coastline before the front moves through this afternoon bringing a line of rain and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. No severe weather is expected. The showers and cold front will exit our area this evening. Highs today will be warm in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees until the front moves through this afternoon and brings cooler air.

In the wake of the front, tonight clouds will continue to clear out with temps dropping quickly to the upper 20’s and lower 30’s by Friday morning.

The sunshine will return Friday as highs only top out in the mid-50’s. We warm up and stay mostly dry through Saturday before another cold front moves through Saturday night into Sunday bringing the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms to end the weekend. Once that clears out, cooler and drier air will filter in to start next work week.