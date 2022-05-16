Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

We start off mild and muggy this morning with temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s. We had a few lingering showers at the coast early this morning, but those have moved offshore and most should stay dry until this afternoon.

Throughout the day, highs will reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s at the coast with lower 90’s north of I-10. We also bring back the chance for afternoon showers and storms. Some of these storms could bring damaging winds and hail yet again, similar to what we have been seeing. Storms will fade after sunset as lows drop into the 60’s and 70’s.

We bring back sunshine and rain chances below 10% Tuesday through Friday. Another system approaches this weekend which will bring back up our rain chances Saturday and Sunday. Highs stay in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s and 70’s.