MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Textbook summertime weather continues for the Gulf Coast as we head into the second half of the weekend.

Isolated storms will come to an end after sunset. Scattered clouds will be leftover and will stick around through the early part of the night. Overnight lows will run close to seasonable levels. Most of the region will wake up to lower and middle 70s. We anticipate temperatures closer to 80 at the immediate coast.

Sunday will be a typical summer day weather wise. A stray shower along the immediate coast is possible. Midday and afternoon storms will work inland. The overall chance will hold at 40%. Afternoon highs will run a hair above average with highs in the lower and middle 90s.

Wash, rise, and repeat! We anticipate no major change in the weather pattern as we push ahead into next week. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s with morning lows in the middle 70s. Rain chances will run a touch higher by the end of the week thanks to some added tropical moisture.