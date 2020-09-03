Mild night ahead with patchy fog, Staying warm into Labor Day weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Sunny skies and hot days…that has been the weather story on the Gulf Coast the last few days. We will begin to see some subtle changes over the next few days.

High pressure has been the dominant weather feature over the last few days. That will be the case for the end of the week. Temperatures will cool off steadily through the night with light breezes. There will be some patchy fog that forms Friday morning. Temperatures will start off in the 70s.

Friday will be another quiet day for most of the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will rise quickly with sunshine. A few clouds will form during the afternoon. Rain chances will hold at 10% or less. Highs will reach the middle 90s in many locations. Moisture levels will slowly rise moving into the weekend. This will lead to a slow increase in rain chances. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s with lows in the lower and middle 70s.