Mild night ahead, Warm streak continues this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – This final full week of March has been exceptionally warm. This trend will continue into the weekend, but there may be a big change in this pattern long term.

Scattered clouds will stick around trough the evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be slow to cool thanks to a steady breeze out o the south. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A slight increase I the humidity will lead to the chance for some patchy dense fog Saturday morning.

Temperatures look to stay warmer-than-average through the weekend. Highs will climb into the middle 80s on Saturday under a partly cloudy sky. South winds will pick up through the day. A weak cold front will slip into the region on Sunday leading to more clouds. The rain chance will remain low with this system at 20%.

Forecast models are pointing toward a shift in the weather pattern next week. An area of low pressure and trailing cold front will move east around the Southeast U.S. early next week. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase for the Gulf Coast Tuesday. A few strong storms will be possible. Behind this front, temperatures look to dial back to seasonable levels. Highs will reach the mid-70s by the middle and next week with morning lows dropping into the 50s.