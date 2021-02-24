Mild night ahead, Spotty showers for Thursday and Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been another sunny and warm day for the Gulf Coast. Some changes are coming Thursday as a cold front slips south into the region.

Clouds have moved into the region and will stick around through the night. This will lead to a warmer night. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Areas of patchy fog will be possible by sunrise Thursday.

Moisture will be lacking with the frontal boundary. As it slows, there will be a chance for a shower especially during the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies through the day with highs climbing into the middle 70s. This springlike warmth will continue Friday with a slim chance for a pop-up shower.

Rain chances will remain small for the weekend and temperatures will remain elevated. Highs will reach the upper 70s with morning lows in the 60s. Another front will arrive early next week bringing a better coverage of showers and storms.