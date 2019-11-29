Mild night ahead, chance of storms for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast saw a milder end to this holiday week. Above-average temps will stick around for the first half of the weekend followed by a cooling trend.

Some high clouds will stick around through the evening and overnight period with a slow and steady drop-off in temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and upper 50s as winds begin to turn out of the south.

Saturday will start out sunny, but clouds will slowly increase through the day. A continued south wind will help boost temperatures back into the upper 70s to near 80s. Humidity will rise too. A cold front will arrive overnight Saturday and into Sunday. This will bring a line of showers and storms through the Gulf Coast during the pre-dawn hours Sunday. A few of these storms could be strong or on the low-end side of severe.

Skies will clear out through Sunday as drier and cooler air begins to move in. By Monday, morning lows will fall into the 30s and 40s with highs only reaching the middle and upper 50s.