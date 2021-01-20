Mild Days; Late Week Rain

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! As you head out the door this morning you’ll notice a chill, but it’s not quite as cold compared to previous mornings this week. Most begin the day in the 40s with extra clouds.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Even though a cold front moved through overnight, it will still be a relatively warm day as we climb to the mid-60s. Winds will switch southerly tonight which will mean another milder night as lows only head for the low 50s.

Clouds will increase as the day goes on tomorrow. Temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 60s. In the second half of the day, rain chances will begin to increase as a front slowly approaches from the north. Rain will be likely on Friday as rain chances will be above 50% as we remain in the 60s.

Rain chances will dip this weekend and temperatures will run about 5-10 degrees cooler, but we still stay above seasonal averages. Another warming trend will begin Sunday into Monday as rain chances will increase ahead of another cold front.