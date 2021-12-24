Mild Christmas Night, Warm Christmas Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Warm south winds have settled on the Gulf Coast. This will keep temperatures warm for Christmas.

This Christmas Eve will be an unusually mild on for the Gulf Coast. South winds will hold steady around 10 mph through the night. Temperatures will not fall too far. Most of the region will wake up Christmas morning with upper 50s and lower 60s. Even warmer temperatures are expected at the coast.

Our Christmas Day will remain nice and quiet with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. South winds will pick up, especially at the coast. Highs will easily climb into the middle and upper 70s. It will feel nice, just not like a normal Gulf Coast Christmas.

Morning fog will become a possibility as moisture continues to increase. Temperatures will stay unseasonably warm through the weekend and into next week. Highs will reach the middle 70s with morning lows in the lower 60s. Spotty showers and isolated storms will be possible starting Tuesday. A cold front will approach and likely stall keeping us a bit more unsettled through the end of next week.