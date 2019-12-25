Mild Christmas evening, building clouds and rain chances this week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Merry Christmas! We had a lovely Christmas day with a high of 72 and partly cloudy skies. Conditions are going to be mild and mostly cloudy over the next few days until our next front passes through this upcoming weekend.

Tomorrow morning we are going to be waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Throughout the day we have a 10% chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Our rain chances are going to be slowly increasing throughout the remainder of the week into the weekend. Friday we have 20% chance with temperatures in the low 70s.

On Saturday the mild temperatures will stay with a 30% chance of a stray shower. The next cold front passes through on Sunday bringing a line of showers ahead of it. There is a 50% chance of showers on Sunday. On Monday, we should clear out with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the upper 50s.

We have a cool down next week with temperatures in the upper 50s throughout the day and upper 30s and low 40s at night. New Years Eve is looking nice with mostly sunny skies, no chance of rain and temperatures in the upper 50s!