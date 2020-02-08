Mild and sunny Sunday, unsettled week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend Gulf Coast!

Those scattered showers we saw this afternoon along a weak cold front have dissipated. Tonight the clouds will gradually clear out from west to east and we will settle into lows in the low-to-mid 40’s in our inland communities and upper 40’s to near 50 at the coastline. Winds will start off calm and the shift to the east at 5 mph overnight.

Tomorrow we bring back the sunshine with highs in the upper 60’s under partly cloudy skies.

Next week looks rather unsettled with rain chances almost every day associated with increased moisture from the Gulf (southerly winds) and several fronts that are expected to approach our area and stall before passing. Most of the flooding threat will be to our north, but we will be keeping an eye on it and will keep you updated. Have your umbrella on hand!