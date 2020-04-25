Mild and seasonable with sunny days ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening Gulf Coast!

Tonight we will see some clouds and more seasonable temperatures in the 50’s for most spots. Inland communities will see the mid-50’s where the coastline will stick in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees. A couple of sprinkles are possible this evening especially along the coast, but most will stay dry. We will also have a NW wind at 5-10 mph from the cold front that passed our area today that will dry us out.

That cold front will make our weather cooler and drier for the next several days. Tomorrow we will have highs in the mid-70’s inland and upper 70’s closer to the coast with plenty of sunshine!

Our next system moves in Wednesday and that is where we will see our next rain chance. We will be watching it for any thunderstorm potential, but severe weather looks unlikely. We will keep you updated as we get closer!