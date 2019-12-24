Mild and quiet this Christmas Eve

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An early Christmas gift came to the Gulf Coast as the skies cleared out and blue skies made a return. It looks like Santa will have great weather tonight as he makes his deliveries to Gulf Coast homes.

A few clouds will ling into the night with light breezes out of the northeast. A warmer air mass has settled in, so temperatures will run above average night and into Christmas Day. Winds will become easterly with highs climb back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will stay mostly sunny with some passing fair-weather clouds.

Some extra clouds will begin working into the Gulf Coast for the second half of the holiday week. Very small rain chances will creep in during the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to run above average with highs in the 70s and morning lows in the 50s. Rain chances will continue to rise for the weekend as a cold front takes shape to our west. Showers and isolated storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will drop early next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.