Mild and muggy until late weekend cold front

Good evening Gulf Coast I hope you had a great Christmas. Our unseasonably warm and muggy days continue as we head towards the weekend.

Tonight brings lows in the upper 50s and a slight chance for a shower. Tomorrow is more cloud coverage, a slight 20% chance for rain, and it will be mild with highs near 70.

Don’t expect many changes on Saturday. It may be a degree or two warmer and there may be a few more showers around. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s and the chance for rain is 30%.

By Sunday we get showers and a few rumbles as a cold front moves in. The chance for rain will be 50%. It will also be warm before the front moves through.

The rain is gone by Monday and it turns chilly. Highs will only manage the upper 50s and lower 60s. Then by Monday night there will be a chill in the air with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We stay chilly for Tuesday, but the forecast becomes really tricky heading into New Year. There will either be rain and it will be mild or it will be chilly and dry. We’ll have to continue to fine-tune the forecast so stay tuned.