Mild and muggy tonight, A few showers and storms possible Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Humidity continues to rise with warm afternoons. Our next cold front will arrive Friday bringing a rain chance.

A light south wind will continue to keep the Gulf Coast mild and humid tonight. Expect scattered clouds to stick around through the evening. Areas of patchy fog will develop overnight. Temperatures will remain above normal. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s to near 70.

A cold front will begin sliding south into the region Friday morning. Isolated showers and a few storms will be possible, especially into the afternoon. Winds will turn northerly after the front move through. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. No severe weather is expected.

Some slightly drier air will move in for Saturday with highs near 80 and morning lows in the lower 60s. Expect a good supply of sunshine. You will need the umbrellas again late Sunday as moisture surges and more rain moves in. This will lead into what will be an early taste of summer next week. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s with lows in the 70s. Daily scattered showers and storms are expected through mid-week.