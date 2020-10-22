Mild and humid tonight, Storms moving in for Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has not felt like October this weekend warmer-than-average temperatures. No big cooldown lies ahead, but we will begin to bring up your rain chances.

Thursday evening will be like the last few evenings on the Gulf Coast. Expect a few clouds to linger, but we will leave the forecast dry. Temperatures will stay warm again. Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s at the coast. Some patchy fog will be possible Friday morning, but do not expect anything widespread.

The weather pattern will change for Friday. A cold front will approach from the west driven in by an upper-level trough. Scattered showers and storms will develop through the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected, but a few heavy downpours will be possible. Highs will reach the lower and middle 80s. Rain chances will linger through Saturday as the front moves through. Drier air will move in for Sunday, but temperatures will stay warm.

An active weather pattern is shaping up next week. Another system will bring showers and storms to the region by Wednesday and Thursday. A few strong storms will be possible.

TROPICS: Hurricane Epsilon continue to move north well east of Bermuda. The system will weaken through the weekend. An area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean will move northeast over Cuba in the coming days. There is a chance for some development early next week.