Mild and humid tonight, Scattered storms for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Skies will stay mostly cloudy and humidity will stay on the high side with a wind out of the southwest. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 70s. A stray shower throughout the night cannot be ruled out.

Get ready for another stretch of unsettled weather this weekend. Deep tropical moisture will remain in place leading to a healthy, daily coverage of showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. Most of the rain will come during the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s prior to the onset of rain.

Rain chances will drop through next week as some drier air moves in aloft. Highs will return to the 90s with morning lows in the low to mid 70s.

TROPICS: We are tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin. The first located in the Central Atlantic will approach the Lesser Antilles next week. This system has a LOW chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within five days. A second tropical wave emerging off Africa has a MEDIUM chance of development within the next 5 days. This system will slowly move west.