Mild and humid night, Rain chances begin rising Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Summer is having its way with the Gulf Coast with steamy temperatures and very few showers around to cool us down. Higher rain chances will arrive later this week.

We anticipate a slow drop-off in the temperatures. Most of the evening will be spent in the 80s with high humidity. Overnight lows will range from the middle 70s inland to near 80 at the coast. Winds will stay very light overnight.

It is a wash, rinse, and repeat forecast for Wednesday. Temperatures will stay very warm climbing to around 90 by lunchtime. Highs will soar into the lower and middle 90s for most of the region. The heat and humidity, along with an afternoon sea breeze may be enough to trigger a few afternoon storms, but the coverage will be very limited. Heat index values will exceed 105 in many locations.

The weather pattern will change Thursday as a frontal boundary begins to slip into the region. The boundary, which will linger on the Gulf Coast for several days will provide the region with scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will hold at 60% Thursday through the Independence Day weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 with morning lows in the middle 70s.