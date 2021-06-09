Mild and humid night ahead, Fewer storms for the rest of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Isolated downpours have been prevalent over the last few days. Fewer storms lie ahead with continued warm and steamy afternoons.

Any showers and storms lingering into the evening will wind down. We will include only a 10% chance for a stray shower overnight. A light breeze will stick around out of the southwest. Temperatures will again remain mild with high humidity overnight. Lows will bottom out in the lower 70s.

Some drier air aloft will move into the region leading to lower rain chances through the rest of the work week. Mornings will start off with a little bit of patchy fog. Only a few storms will develop into the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will remain seasonably warm with high humidity. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values could reach the lower triple-digits Thursday and Friday.

Moisture will get a boost for the weekend leading to a few more daily thunderstorms. Highs will stay warm topping off near 90 with morning lows in the 70s.