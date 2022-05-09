Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

Starting with the big picture…..The system that passed us last week is now well into the Atlantic and we have high pressure still in control across the Southeast keeping our radar quiet. Temps are starting mild in the mid-to-upper 60’s for most with dewpoints in the 50’s and 60’s as well. Winds are starting out of the east between 5 and 10 mph but this will turn southeasterly throughout the day.

Highs today will reach the mid-to-upper 80’s for most with sunshine and no rain chance. As the wind starts to shift back to southerly, our humidity will start to climb as well. Tonight, lows will drop back into the 60’s.

For the rest of the week, we keep rain chances small with our next more significant rain chance holding off until next weekend. Temps will stay warm in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.