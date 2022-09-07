MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Typical summertime storms have been quite common this week, but things are changing. Rain chances are ramping up for the rest of the week.

Showers and storms will remain spotty through the rest of the evening and into the night. Mostly cloudy skies will continue through the night with a smaller shower chance. Temperatures will hover in the lower 70s with a cold front settling south into the Northern Gulf of Mexico.

An area of low pressure will develop off the coast and slowly drift north. This will put the region in an active set up. Expect showers and storms to increase through the afternoon and evening Thursday. Locally heavy downpours will be possible with highs climbing into the middle 80s.

Scattered to widespread downpours are likely Friday. A low-end flood threat will remain possible. Temperatures will run cooler with more clouds and rain.

Rain chances will less through the weekend ahead of a second cold front. This front will move through Monday driving in some drier air for the middle of next week.