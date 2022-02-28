MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dry air and sunshine has settled into the region just intime for Mardi Gras.

Quiet weather will continue into the evening. We anticipate near perfect weather as those Lundi Gras evening parades roll along the Gulf Coast. I would bring a light jacket out with temperatures quickly falling into the 50s as we head into the night. Winds will remain light and out of the north. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. It will be chilly as those early morning Fat Tuesday parades are lining up.

Your Fat Tuesday weather is looking perfect. High pressure will dominate the region leading to plenty of sunshine with light winds. Highs will climb to around 70. Winds will stay very light. Mother Nature will cooperate with all Mardi Gras parades.

We are set for a stunning week. Highs will slowly warm day by day. Highs will reach the upper 70s by Friday with ample sunshine. Moisture will increase for the weekend leading to some morning fog. Small rain chances will make a return early next week.