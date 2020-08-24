Marco weakens tonight, Scattered tropical downpours through mid-week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A weakening Marco continues to bring bouts of rain to the Gulf Coast. High rain chances will stick around tonight and Tuesday.

It has been a dreary and unsettled day all thanks to Tropical Storm Marco. The storms will continue to weaken through the evening and overnight hours, but deep tropical moisture will keep rain chances high. Rain will become more scattered through the night. Temperatures will stay elevated thanks to the high humidity and east-southeast wind. Lows will hold in the middle and upper 70s.

Moisture will remain high as what is left of Marc moves west. Rain chances will hold at 60%. Morning storms will be possible moving north from the Gulf. That chance will linger through the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s. A few locations may briefly hit 90. Seas will stay rough with 4-7-foot seas and a high risk for rip currents.

Rain chances will begin to dial back through the end of the week with a return to a more typical summertime pattern. Highs will reach the lower 90s by the weekend with a chance of mainly afternoon showers and storms.

TROPICS: Marco will continue to weaken thanks to strong wind shear. The center will move west along the Louisiana Coast through Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered rain back will be possible through mid-week.

Laura is expected to reemerge into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. The storm will likely intensify quickly into a hurricane as it moves northwest aiming for the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast. Laura is forecast to make landfall sometime Wednesday as a strong, possibly major hurricane. Laura will kick up the surf for our portion of the Gulf Coast and keep the rip current risk high.