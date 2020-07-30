Lower Rain Chances; Tracking Isaias

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The weather pattern will change for the rest of the week as drier air moves in. This will result in less rain and more sunshine. Highs will climb to around 90 with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be an afternoon rain chance at 10-20% today and tomorrow.

Isolated afternoon showers and storms will be possible for the weekend with highs in the lower and middle 90s. Our normal summertime pattern looks to continue into next week.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Isaias has formed south of Puerto Rico. A west-northwest motion is expected over the next few days with a turn to the north expected by the weekend. The storm is not a threat to the Gulf Coast.