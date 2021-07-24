Lower rain chances this weekend
Today's Forecast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have lower chances of rain this weekend around 30% with highs in the low 90s.
Heat index values will be getting into the triple digits in a few areas with plenty of humidity out there. A great beach and boating forecast with low risk for rip currents and with 1-2 feet offshore. The wind will be calm today with maybe a slight breeze.