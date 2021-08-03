Lower rain chances over the next few days with seasonable temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been another unsettled day for the Gulf Coast, but some changes lie ahead for the next few days.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible through Tuesday evening. The best rain chance will be for areas along and south of I-10. Storms will slowly wind down after sunset. Temperatures will cool off. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s.

A weak frontal boundary will be situated along the coast or just offshore Wednesday and Thursday. This will allow some drier air aloft to work its way south. This will result in fewer showers and thunderstorms for the region. Rain chances will run at 30% for Wednesday afternoon and around 20% for Thursday. With more sunshine, temperatures will easily reach the lower 90s. A light south wind will develop with the sea breeze during the afternoon hours.

Deep moisture will push back into the region for Friday and Saturday as the front washes out. Expect a healthy coverage of storms for the end of the week and the weekend.