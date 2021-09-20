Lower rain chances followed by a blast of cooler, drier air

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our wet weather pattern is winding down ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will usher in the first true blast of autumn air to the Gulf Coast.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible though the early evening, especially along a east of I-65. Most of the rain will come to an end after sunset. Most of the night will be spent under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will stay light with overnight lows dipping into the lower 70s.

A stray shower will be possible Tuesday morning along the coast. Clouds will build into the afternoon with a few spotty showers and storms. Afternoon highs reach the middle and upper 80s. with southwest winds.

A strong cold front is slated to move through the region Wednesday morning. This will help to usher in some cooler and drier-than-normal air. Get set for a taste of autumn. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 50s with afternoons reaching the upper 70s. This weather will continue into next weekend.