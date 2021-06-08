Lower rain chances ahead, Hot and steamy afternoons

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Summertime showers and storms continue for the region, but some changes are ahead for the rest of the week.

Showers and storms will begin winding down after sunset. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a light wind out of the south. Temperatures will again stay warm overnight with highs humidity. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s.

Some changes will come for the rest of the week. Some drier air aloft will move into the region. This will lead to lower rain chances for the rest of the week. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s Wednesday through Friday. Expect a 20% chance for a pop-up shower for the afternoon and evening.

Moisture will get a boost for the weekend, so rain chances will climb to 30 and 40%. It will stay very sauna-like with heat index values in the triple-digits.