MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After and unsettled Wednesday night and Thursday morning, more tranquil weather has set up shop over the Gulf Coast. Unfortunately, this doesn’t look to still around long as a much more unsettled stretch lies ahead as we move into the holiday weekend.

Some drier air a loft will help to scour out the cloudiness as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Some areas will clear out while others, mainly near I-10 and the coast will remain with a partly cloudy sky. Some lower surface humidity will lead to a seasonable, more comfortable night. Lows will fall into the middle 50s.

Scattered clouds will dot the skies Friday with a warm front moving north. A quick shower is possible, but most of the region will remain rain-free. Highs will climb into the upper 70s.

The pattern will become much more unsettled into the Easter weekend. A cold front will slide south through Alabama and stall out to our north. This will allow for elevated chances for showers and storms, especially into the afternoon. One or two strong storms appears possible with some gusty winds and small hail. Scattered showers and storms will continue into Easter. Rain chances will hold around 50-60%.