Lower Humidity & Sunshine

Mobile, ALA. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! The spell of wet weather ends today with no chance of rain in the forecast! This afternoon we will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

We have dry air filtering into our region which will lower our dew points and humidity. We will then be on a dry and warming trend for the next few days. Tomorrow there is only a slight chance of rain in the evening as our winds switch from the North to the SE. This will allow some moisture to come back into the picture. Our high temperature is 90 degrees today and 91 degrees on Monday!

Rain chances come back on Tuesday with a 20% chance. Those low rain chances will be back for the remainder of this upcoming week with temperatures in the upper 80s.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Amanda formed in the Eastern Pacific and is NO threat to the United States. It is making landfall off of the coast of Guatemala in Central America this Morning. Shortly after it is expected to fall apart as it tracks its way towards the Bay of Campeche.

The cluster of storms in the Bay of Campeche has a low chance of development over the next 2-5 days. There is a 10% chance of development over the next 2 days and 30% over the next 5 days.