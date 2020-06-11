Lower humidity sticks around Friday, Quiet weather pattern sticks around for a while

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a spectacular day on the Gulf Coast after Wednesday’s cold front. Lower humidity will lead to an equally nice night.

A few fair-weather clouds will stick around early this evening, but skies will go mostly clear around sunset. The lower humidity will result in a cooler overnight period. Light winds out of the north will continue with overnight lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s at the coast.

High pressure will stay in charge Friday. It will be another picture-perfect June day on the Gulf Coast. Skies will stay mostly sunny with high climbing into the middle and upper 80s. There will be a slight increase in moisture Saturday across the Florida Panhandle. This will lead to a 10% chance for an afternoon shower, but most folks will miss out. Get set for some perfect beach weather this weekend.

The expected outlook is a dry one. Upper-level high pressure will keep any substantial fronts or moisture from entering the region. Rain chances will stay at less than 10% through most of next week.