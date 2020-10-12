Lower humidity on the way, A bigger cooldown by the end of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After rough weather last week and this past weekend, the Gulf Coast can look forward to a much more sensible weather pattern this week.

Monday has been marked by sunshine with high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico driving the weather pattern. Tonight, we will track a cold front that will march into the region. We may see a few extra clouds overnight and very early Tuesday, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will bottom out in the middle and upper 60s. Winds will turn westerly ahead of the front.

On Tuesday, a north wind will develop behind the cold front. Some high clouds will persist, but we will leave rain out of the forecast. Temperatures will climb back into the lower 60s with humidity dropping. This will lead to seasonable weather through the middle of the week. Highs will reach the lower 80s and morning lows will reach the 50s.

Models continue to paint out a few dry cold fronts over the next few days. This will keep temperatures running at or below average through the end of the week and weekend.