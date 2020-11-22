Lovely weekend, tracking next rain chance Wednesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Well we had a lovely start to the weekend with blue sky, a couple of clouds, sunshine and warmer temperatures. Overnight tonight, temperatures will fall into the low-to-mid 50’s inland and upper 50’s and lower 60’s at the coast. We will see a NE wind around 5 mph becoming calm with partly cloudy skies.

Your Sunday will be very similar to today with highs in the mid-to-upper 70’s, sunshine and mostly sunny skies. There is a high risk for rip currents through the weekend, so be sure to enjoy the beach from the sand!

Most will stay dry through Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 70’s Sunday dropping to the mid-70’s Monday and Tuesday. We are looking at our next cold front and chance for rain on Wednesday. We could see some isolated storms as well ahead of this front. Your Thanksgiving currently looks mostly dry and mostly sunny with another chance for rain returning next weekend.

There is an area in the Atlantic that we are watching but it is not a threat to United States at this time and has a very low chance for development.