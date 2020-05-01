Lovely Weather Continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast and happy Friday! The beautiful weather from yesterday carries over into today, but the weekend brings a warming trend. Even though temperatures will be increasing, rain chances remain low.

Early today it will be comfortable, and some may need a sweater! Any extra layer will not be needed long as we will warm quickly. Today we get plenty of sunshine as temperatures top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s which is very seasonable. At the coast, highs may only reach the middle 70s because, with light winds, the sea-breeze will likely get going. Like yesterday, the humidity remains low.

Today’s beach forecast includes a low risk for rip currents, but keep in mind swimming in the Gulf is not the same as the pool so always be cautious. Surf will be around 1 ft., winds will start northerly and switch southerly in the afternoon, the UV index is very high, so don’t forget the sunscreen, and the water temperature is around 70 degrees.

Winds will start to switch out of the south for most today. That is going to lead to a slightly milder night with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mostly clear sky.

As we move into the weekend, we will begin a warming trend while keeping sunshine around. Mornings will start to see more lows in the 60s and afternoons will reach the lower and middle 80s. Into next week this pattern continues and during the early half of next week, we could be talking about highs near 90 degrees! Rain chances also look to remain low through at least the first half of next week, but a slight rain chance looks to arrive in the middle of next week.