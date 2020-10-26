Lovely Today; Tropical Storm Zeta Impacts Mid-Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The current NHC forecast has Zeta strengthening into a category 1 hurricane Monday and maintaining that status over the warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico. Due to some wind shear and cooler Gulf waters, NHC has Zeta weakening to below hurricane status as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

Right now, it is forecast to make landfall as a low-end category one hurricane or a strong tropical storm sometime Wednesday. Landfall is most likely in southeast Louisiana at this time, but there still remains uncertainty in both the track and intensity forecast.

Zeta is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico by Monday into Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure over Florida is currently building to the west which is steering Zeta to the northwest currently. Tuesday into Wednesday we will start to see a low-pressure system/cold front move in from the west. This will eventually turn Zeta to the north and northeast. The uncertainty comes in with how quickly this cold front moves into our region and how soon that turn happens.

At this point, our neighborhood is in the cone of uncertainty, but changes are expected in the forecast as Zeta develops. Right now it is still too early for specifics on impacts, but there will be the potential for heavy rain, dangerous surf, strong winds, and a few tornadoes.

Continue to follow the forecast closely.

Thanks to some dry air, your work week will start off dry with highs in the mid-to-upper 70’s inland and lower 80’s closer to the coast. At the beaches, there is a low risk for rip currents Monday, but that risk increases as we approach midweek due to Zeta moving into the Gulf.

As we approach midweek, our weather locally will greatly depend on the eventual track of Zeta. After Zeta moves away Fall weather will return to the Gulf Coast with days in the 70s, nights in the 50s, and dry skies