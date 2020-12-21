Lovely Today, Stormy Mid-week, and a Cold Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast and happy first day of Winter! As you head out the door you’ll want an extra layer and give yourself some extra time as you may run into some patchy fog. The fog will mix out by mid-morning and we’ll transition to a mostly sunny and lovely day. Temperatures this afternoon will be seasonal, in the low to mid-60s.

We’ll turn chilly again tonight as temperatures head for the upper 30s and low 40s under a mostly clear sky. Due to a clear sky, we should have a great viewing of what is being called the Christmas star as Saturn and Jupiter will be very close almost appearing as one and it will be the first time this conjunction will have been visible in almost 800 years!

It’s mid-60s and more sunshine tomorrow, but we’ll warm up and see higher rain chances Wednesday into Thursday before it turns colder by Christmas.