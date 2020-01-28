Lovely Today and Soggy Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good afternoon Gulf Coast! The fog is gone and it’s a LOVELY day!

We’ll get plenty of sunshine and temperatures just above seasonable averages. Temperatures will top out today in the middle 60s.

By tonight changes will be on the way. Clouds will be increasing from the west. The rain stays away for the evening, but once we get into the overnight, our rain chance will increase.

Daybreak tomorrow brings isolated showers, then it’s scattered light rain showers during the day tomorrow. The chance rain finds you is 60%. There may be a rumble of thunder, but most of the rain will be light and no severe weather is expected.

We begin to dry out again tomorrow night and this will lead into a pleasant and seasonable Thursday. As quickly as the rain moves away for Thursday, more scattered rain moves in on Friday due to a weak low pressure that will skirt the northern Gulf. This looks to be gone by the weekend leading to some more pleasant weather Saturday and Sunday as temperatures remain near seasonable averages. That is lows in the low 40s and highs in the low 60s.