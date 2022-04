MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We have plenty on sunshine today! Temperatures are starting out in the 40s and we will warm into the mid 70s this afternoon. There is no chance of rain with mostly sunny skies.

We have low risk for rip currents today but expected to get rough with red flags flying starting tomorrow. A system will be stalling out over us so we have off and on rain chances this week. The rain will clear out by Friday with a lovely set up for this weekend.