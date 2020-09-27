Lovely Sunday, cool down this week!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! This morning we had a foggy start but now we are seeing partly cloudy skies! This afternoon we have some dry air trapped in our mid levels that will clear our skies and keep our rain chances around 20%.

Our first cold front of the fall season will pass through tomorrow! We might see a few thunderstorms with rain chances around 40% with this front. Depending on the timing of the front we might see a few lingering showers Tuesday morning.

Then we have a cool down! Highs will be in the upper 70s with lows in the 50s! Not to mention to dewpoints might even dip down to the upper 40s.