Lovely Sunday, building clouds this evening
Today's Forecast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Another beautiful day ahead! There is plenty of sunshine across our region this afternoon!
As we head towards the afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight tonight into tomorrow morning there is a 20% chance of seeing a shower with our next front passing through. Although, this one will be weak and we will not feel a huge cool down behind it. Highs will stay in the 60s this week and warming up to the 70s by the end of this upcoming week.