Lovely Sunday, building clouds this evening

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - Well things finally started to dry out today under cloudless skies with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are starting to warm too reaching the mid-to-upper 50’s today. The clear skies will stick around overnight with low temperatures not as cold….in the mid-30’s in our inland communities, near 40 degrees along I-10 and upper 40’s and lower 50’s at the beaches. Winds will be calm as well.

The sunny and dry stretch continues through your weekend with high temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 60’s for your Sunday. You will wake up to mostly clear skies, but clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will likely be in the 40’s and 50’s. Our next rain chance comes Monday but it is low at 20% along our next front. Behind the front, it is not expected to get colder. In fact, we will see steady increase in temperatures reaching the 70’s by Thursday. We stay dry between Monday and Thursday as well.