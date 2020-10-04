Lovely Sunday afternoon, dry streak continues into the start of the week

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! The streak of sunny, cool weather continues. We had another cool start to our day with temperatures in the low 50s. Our temperatures are warming into the mid 70s around lunchtime.

Yesterday we had clear, blue skies and reached a high of 76 at the Mobile Regional Airport. Today will be similar with sunny conditions but the temperatures will be warmer in the upper 70s and low 80s. There are a few upper level clouds from the tropical moisture associated with Tropical Storm Gamma. The dry air in our mid-levels is fighting off any chance for rain today. Tropical Storm Gamma is in the southern Gulf of Mexico taking a westward track by tomorrow and is no impact to the United States.

Rain chances are nonexistent for today and this weekend. Next week our temperatures will be in the low 80s but the sunshine will stick around until next Thursday. We are watching a possible tropical wave that could be coming towards the Gulf Coast with increased rain chances into next weekend