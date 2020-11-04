Lovely Stretch of Fall Weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Grab an extra layer as you head out the door. It will be a chilly start, but it will not be staying that way. By the afternoon we start our warming trend with highs in the low-to-mid 70’s and plenty of sunshine!

The warming trend continues for the rest of the week. By the end of the work week, highs will likely reach the upper 70’s with lows in the 60’s. Our next chance for rain is Saturday at 20%.

We are keeping a close eye on Eta in Central America. It will stay over Central America for a couple of days before it or its remnants move into the northwestern Caribbean. Whatever comes of what Eta will be at that time will move towards Cuba and possibly southern Florida. There is a lot of uncertainty with this forecast. Right now, Eta does not pose a threat here. We’ll continue to keep you posted.