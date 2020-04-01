Lovely Seasonable Weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our weather underwent a pattern change after the cold front moved through yesterday. This pattern change will be a nice change of pace. Temperatures will be seasonable, humidity will be low, and we’ll get plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow!

The morning begins cooler than we’ve seen in a while. Most will begin the day in the upper 40s and lower 50s! It hasn’t been this cool since early March. Highs will reach the lower and middle 70s, which is close to what you would normally expect for the first day of April. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 50s and upper 40s tonight, so it looks like another night a sweater may be needed!

By the end of the week into the weekend, we’ll go on a slight warming trend. Highs will approach 80 by Friday. Rain chances will rise again for the weekend and early next week.