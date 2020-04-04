Lovely Saturday, scattered showers tomorrow Morning

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! I hope you are off to a great start this weekend. Today we are partly sunny with a high of 81 degrees with no chance of rain in the forecast.

Tomorrow we will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. A stationary front will build North of us setting up a cloudy and rainy week ahead. On Monday we will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers with temperatures in the low 80s.

On Tuesday, we will start heating up with temperatures in the mid 80s with 40% chance of thunderstorms. On Wednesday we will be in the upper 80s with a high of 87 degrees. The rain chances will stay around 30% to end the week.

